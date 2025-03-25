Roanoke Police Department seeks suspect in assault on teenage runner

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for the suspect who assaulted a teenage runner in Southwest.

On March 24, 2025, at approximately 10:04 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Brandon Avenue SW for an assault. According to preliminary reports from police, two teenagers were running when a suspect approached from behind and punched one of the runners in the face. Authorities revealed that the injuries were caused by a sharp object.

The suspect was captured by security cameras, and images are available below.

RPD searching for suspect (Photo provided by Roanoke Police Department 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.