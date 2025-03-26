God's Pit Crew and Martinsville Speedway team up to distribute free food boxes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Racing to make a difference, God’s Pit Crew and Martinsville Speedway have teamed up to distribute free food boxes to families in need.

More than 50 volunteers, including NASCAR legend Ward Burton, are working hard to ensure that 1,000 families leave with boxes filled with essential food staples. Each box weighs 25 pounds and includes a variety of items, from canned goods and pasta to shelf-stable foods, a Bible, and more.

“This is what it means to me: there are people out there who care about people, especially me, and they don’t want them to starve,” said Joyce Holland, a Martinsville resident who was in line to receive a box.

Ward Burton, a former NASCAR driver, shared his thoughts on giving back: “There’s a lot of us that have been a part of the sport who’ve always given back. We’re passionate about different things. NASCAR gave us a voice and a way for me to speak about conservation. But when I can lend a hand and help out others with wonderful organizations like God’s Pit Crew, that’s what I should do.”

For families like Lisa Pacheco’s, receiving a 25-pound box of food is a big relief, especially in the face of rising living costs. “Oh, it’s going to feel good. I mean, stuff that we normally wouldn’t be able to get, you know, because of how much it costs. We might have to sacrifice. But today, thankfully, we are able to get that,” said Pacheco, waiting in line for her food box.

The event comes at a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living continues to climb. Additionally, with natural disasters continuing to strike across the country, these food boxes serve as a much-needed lifeline for many.

“Whether it’s a hurricane, a tornado, a flood, or a wildfire—which we are seeing everywhere these days—there are personal disasters as well. Those hit home too,” said Carly Brashears, director of media and public relations for God’s Pit Crew. “So this is one of those opportunities where we can come and say there is a need here, we have the resources to be able to fill that need, and we are happy to do so.”

This effort is a true reflection of a community coming together to support one another, and the scene at the speedway proves it. God’s Pit Crew continues to provide assistance to those in need, making a meaningful impact in the lives of families during challenging times.