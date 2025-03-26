God’s Pit Crew to distribute 1,000 food boxes at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is racing against hunger as it works to lend a helping hand to those in need in Southside and beyond.

On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the nonprofit organization will be joining forces with Martinsville Speedway to distribute 1,000 boxes containing food and everyday essentials.

Recommended Videos

The event will be held at Martinsville Speedway, and those interested in participating are asked to enter from Business 220 onto Industrial Park Road. Then, drivers should turn right onto Clover Road and follow the signs and volunteer instructions to the distribution site.

Both organizations hope to assist families who may need extra support by providing them with a 25-pound food box that will contain essential items, such as canned goods, shelf-stable food, pasta and a Bible, just to name a few.

“We are always excited to collaborate with Martinsville Speedway to give back to our local region and provide vital resources to those in need,” shared God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson. “In times of hardship, it’s important that we come together as a community to help each other, and we hope this food distribution can make a difference for many families.”

No pre-registration is required, and the event is open to all residents of Martinsville, Henry County and surrounding areas.

“We are honored to work with God’s Pit Crew to support this important cause,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “This partnership represents the strength and compassion of our community, and we’re thrilled to be part of an effort that will provide essential supplies to those who need them most.”

This distribution is scheduled to take place before the Speedway’s Spring NASCAR weekend, which brings thousands of racing fans from across the country to Martinsville.

For more information regarding the distribution event scheduled for March 26, details can be found by visiting GodsPitCrew.org or by calling 434-836-4472 and speaking with a representative.