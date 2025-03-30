New book from local author examines civil rights movement connections

ROANOKE, VA – Justice and equality are timeless battles that continue to shape our world, and right here in our community, these vital topics are being explored in fresh and meaningful ways.

Dr. Forest Jones, a local author from Salem, is set to release his new book, Good Trouble: The Selma, Alabama and Derry, Northern Ireland Connection 1963-1972, Tuesday, April 1.

To celebrate, he’ll be hosting events at Barnes & Noble in Roanoke’s Valley View Mall on Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m. and a Q&A and signing at the Salem Public Library on Monday, April 7, at 6 p.m.

In Good Trouble, Dr. Jones dives into the powerful connections between the Black Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. and the Catholic Civil Rights Movement in Northern Ireland. He highlights how the Montgomery to Selma march influenced the 1969 Belfast to Derry march, exploring the origins, protests, and key figures that shaped both movements.

He joined us in the studio on Sunday to discuss the book and its modern-day connections to equality.

Information on how to purchase the book can be found here.