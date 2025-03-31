Family displaced following house fire in Cave Spring

CAVE SPRING, Va. – A family was displaced following a house fire that took place in Cave Spring on Monday, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFR said they responded to a house fire around 9:52 a.m. on Monday on the 3900 block of Garst Mill Road. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with smoke showing from the front around the eaves. Occupants were already safely out of the house, and no injuries were reported.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, and it was brought under control within 15 minutes. Three adults and one child were displaced as a result, but are staying with family in the area.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to further investigate the cause.