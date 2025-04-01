God’s Pit Crew to rebuild new home for Helene survivors in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is delivering hope and providing healing as they deploy to Marion, North Carolina, to help rebuild a home for a family who lost everything in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

A team from God’s Pit Crew left Sunday with all the materials needed to rebuild and fully furnish a new home for the Greene family who have been displaced for 6 months since the storm.

The Greene’s family home was swept away when a landslide triggered by flooding devastated the area; the family narrowly escaped.

The rebuild project is a part of a bigger commitment by God’s Pit Crew to provide 25 brand new homes in areas still recovering from Helene’s impact.

God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson says that the ministry is grateful for everyone who makes projects like this possible through their generosity and support.

“A historic storm like Helene called for a historic response, and our ministry is only able to do that thanks to the care and support being shown to our group,” remarked Johnson. “Projects like this wouldn’t be possible if not for the amazing volunteers, donors, and supporters that answer the call to provide hope in what may seem like hopeless times.”

In addition to the efforts of the ministry’s rebuild branch, disaster response volunteers have recently provided vital aid to areas impacted by severe flash flooding, tornado damage, and wildfires across eight different states.