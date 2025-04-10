Amherst County Public Schools celebrates eighth year of “Trout in the Classroom” program

AMHERST CO., Va. – The 2024-2025 school year marks the eighth year of Trout in the Classroom, an experiential learning program for Amherst County Public Schools (ACPS) students. This hands-on environmental science initiative connects students to their local watersheds and fosters a deeper appreciation for natural resources.

Each ACPS school sets up a trout tank, where students raise trout from eggs to fingerlings while closely monitoring water quality. Along the way, students explore the trout life cycle through interactive lessons in life science and biology.

The program culminates with the release of the trout into the wild—specifically, into the Pedlar River in Amherst County—where students conduct stream habitat studies and witness firsthand the impact of their efforts.

This year, fourth graders from Amelon Elementary School had the special opportunity to hear a presentation from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) during their trout release day. Mr. Cole Reeves, assistant manager at the Montebello Fish Hatchery, spoke to students about the life cycle of various trout species and the department’s role in river stocking. He also brought four species of trout for students to observe and compare to the fingerlings they raised.

Trout in the Classroom gives ACPS students a deeper understanding of their ecosystem’s connectivity while emphasizing the importance of protecting local waterways. ACPS would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Montebello Fish Hatchery staff for their continued partnership and for helping bring science learning to life for students.