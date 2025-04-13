Skip to main content
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office mourns following death of investigator Mico Davis

Photo of Mico Davis. (Copyright 2025 by Grayson County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning following the death of Mico Davis, one of their investigators. Mico died on Friday, April 11, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis served in the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years in multiple different roles, such as a school resource officer, patrol deputy, and as an investigator at the time of his passing.

GCSO asked that the public remember Mico for the " hard working, delightful person that he was, and not for the sorrowful darkness that took him from us all."

"Rest easy Unit 407, we’ll take the watch from here!"

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

