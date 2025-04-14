Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital expands Crystal Spring Tower with 54 new rooms to better serve patients

ROANOKE, Va – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is expanding its Crystal Spring Tower this year with the hope of serving more people.

There will be 54 new patient rooms, an isolation area, expanded triage and pediatric dedicated bays.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is the only Level One adult and trauma center in the region, meaning it provides the highest level of care for cases like car accidents, falls, stabbings or shootings.

People are flown in or brought in here throughout Southwest Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

On average, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital receives patients and transfers from more than 60 hospitals, and that isn’t just for trauma.

The emergency department at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has more than 88,000 patients each year.

“So, we’re steadily seeing that increase in volume of patients, and also we’re seeing an increase in complexity. And what I mean by that is over 50% of our volume from a trauma standpoint is transfers in from other facilities. And so, as the region’s only level one trauma center, we’re seeing the sickest of the sick,” said RN and Senior Director of Trauma Services Dan Freeman.

Again, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is the only Level One trauma center in the region, including pediatric trauma.

Centra in Lynchburg and Lewis Gale are Level Two trauma centers. Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewis Gale in Montgomery County are Level Three trauma centers.

Carilion did a walk through and found more construction needs to be fixed before the emergency department at Crystal Spring Tower can open. For now, you’ll still need to use the existing entrances.