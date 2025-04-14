The Grove on Patterson opens to help pregnant women battling addiction

ROANOKE, Va. – In the heart of Roanoke, a historic home is getting a powerful new purpose. It’s called The Grove on Patterson, and it just opened its doors as a lifeline for pregnant women battling addiction.

It may look like just another house on a hill, but for women in crisis, The Grove on Patterson is a place to begin again.

The facility is a residential treatment center designed for pregnant women facing addiction, providing comprehensive recovery services in a safe, home-like environment.

Donna Littlepage, executive director of The Grove on Patterson, said, “It’s unfortunate when babies are born exposed to drugs, so what our goal is to get these women with us and into recovery earlier into pregnancy so by the time these babies are born they’re not, and they are born much more secure and healthy.”

If the name Bethany Hall sounds familiar, that beloved facility once served the Roanoke Valley in much the same way. For people like Stacy, it was life-saving.

Stacy, who chose not to share her last name, recalled, “I remember I gave birth to my son and used until 2 hours before I delivered. A lot of people look at you like you are a monster when you say that. I couldn’t stop for myself. I definitely couldn’t stop for the life growing inside me.” She added, “Here we are 9 and a half years later, I have 2 beautiful healthy children that are very well adjusted.”

Now, The Grove on Patterson is bringing those life-saving services back through a collaboration between Anderson Treatment Center, Restoration Housing, and other community partners.

The program lasts about six months and offers everything from medical care and psychiatric support to peer counseling and parenting assistance.

Alli Hamed-Moore, chief administrative officer for Anderson Treatment, noted, “The capacity of this facility is 16 beds, so 16 women and up to 16 babies.”

The facility’s first client will move in on May 5, with others following. To apply: About | The Grove

Dr. Kimberly Simcox, vice chair and OB/GYN at Carilion Clinic, highlighted the urgency of the need for such services, stating, “In Roanoke City alone, we have 300 children placed in the foster system. That is more than anywhere in the state of Virginia.” She added, “So I asked, why not try to provide all of that in one setting, so a home where a woman can live with her children, access healthcare quickly, have education, parenting support, a place not just for recovery but reintegration into society.”

The Grove on Patterson represents an innovative approach to addressing the region’s maternal health and substance use crisis while keeping families together. It is a crucial step forward in addressing the community’s pressing maternal health challenges, with a steadfast commitment to mothers and children.

Dr. Simcox emphasized the transformative potential of the facility, saying, “Mothers facing the challenges of substance use will find community when they need it most. The Grove on Patterson will bring an innovative model of care that represents the transformation possible when an expert team of caregivers lead with love.”