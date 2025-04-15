Virginia Tech to honor literary icon Nikki Giovanni with celebration of life event in June

This summer, Virginia Tech will celebrate the life and legacy of the renowned poet and former Virginia Tech professor, the late Nikki Giovanni.

This summer, Virginia Tech will celebrate the life and legacy of the renowned poet and former Virginia Tech professor, the late Nikki Giovanni.

The program, “Black Love is Black Wealth: A Celebration of the Life and Works of Nikki Giovanni,” will be held on Sunday, June 8, at 2 p.m. in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre at Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg. It’ll feature musical performances, special readings, and speeches by well-known speakers, entertainers, actors, and musicians.

Giovanni touched the lives of many through her words, creativity, and ability to offer compassion wherever she went. She was also the recipient of hundreds of awards and honors, a cultural icon of the Black Arts and Civil Rights Movements, and a highly influential figure for Hokie Nation and beyond.

“Nikki Giovanni’s marvelous career spanned many genres and drew acclaim from around the world,” said Laura Belmonte, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. “This celebration of her life reflects the breadth and impact of her creative legacy. It will be a joyous and moving event commemorating a global icon and truly unforgettable Hokie.”

Giovanni passed away in December after battling cancer. The University Distinguished Professor Emerita retired from Virginia Tech in 2022 after 35 years as a cherished professor in the Department of English.

The event is a part of Virginia Tech’s Alumni Weekend.

Additionally, on Saturday, June 7, at 3 p.m., the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg will show the award-winning documentary, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni project,” marking Giovanni’s birthday.

Tickets are free and limited to four per reservation.