Bedford Regional Water Authority set to celebrate Earth Day at water treatment plant

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Regional Water Authority will be holding an Earth Day Celebration at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant on April 22.

The BRWA said the event will highlight their commitment to environmental stewardship. They have also listed the following as recent strides made with their energy conservation measures:

Cleaner streams: Reductions in untreated wastewater discharge.

Fewer landfill trips: Lower waste and carbon emissions.

Enhanced redundancy: Ensured reliable operations.

Cost savings: Enabled investment in other initiatives.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on April 22 at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant in Bedford. Light refreshments will be provided, and multiple state leaders are set to speak.