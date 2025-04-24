Aircraft belly lands at Lynchburg Regional Airport after failing to deploy gear; no injuries reported

An investigation is underway after a privately owned Mooney M20E aircraft belly-landed at Lynchburg Regional Airport on Wednesday, according to the Lynchburg Regional Airport Crash and Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. with one pilot on board. Authorities reported no injuries or fuel release, and the aircraft sustained minimal damage.

The landing gear was not deployed at the time of the incident, but the reason remains unclear.

Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available