Frederick Wiggington Trial: Day 2

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – DAY 2:

On Thursday, the jury heard from the medical examiner, who testified about the cause of death: a gunshot wound to the head.

They performed the autopsy on August 15, 2024, after the body was recovered. Examiners recovered bullet fragments from the skull.

They also noted blunt force trauma to the face, injuries that the examiner says appeared to have happened after her death.

Jurors also heard from another investigator who says Fred claimed Elsie ran off to Virginia Beach.

Right now, they’re hearing testimony about what was found on Fred’s phone.

DAY 1:

Nearly two years after his wife, Elsie Wigginton’s disappearance, and nearly eight months after her remains were found on their property, Frederick Wigginton’s trial for first-degree murder began Wednesday.

The prosecution called it a ‘cold-blooded execution’, saying Elsie was shot in the back of the head, in opening statements.

The jury heard from 12 witnesses on day one, who all gave their accounts of Elsie’s disappearance.

Multiple witnesses testified that Wigginton told them after Elsie’s disappearance, that Elsie had been murdered in Virginia Beach — shot in the chest and left under a pier. That included two people who interviewed him for a job in Lexington, saying he claimed he had to go identify her body.

But as we’ve reported before, Elsie’s remains were found months later, in August 2024, buried beneath a concrete slab on the couple’s property.

The topic of financial descrepancies between the couple. was also discussed by multiple witnesses.

In their opening statements, the defense argued there’s no DNA evidence tying Wigginton to the crime and raised questions about when and where it actually happened.

A neighbor testified to hearing the couple loudly arguing around the time Elsie’s family last heard from her.

Her daughter, Sativa Rucker, said she stopped hearing from her mother in late June 2023.

Sativa testifed that days later, Wiggington called and told her Elsie had left him — something that surprised her.

Tracy Coleman, Elsie’s foster sister, said Elsie planned to come stay with her around that time in Baltimore but never showed.

Finally, the jury heard from a special agent who interviewed Wiggington almost a year after Elsie disappeared.

He says Fred gave conflicting statements — initially claiming Elsie left to stay with her daughter, then later saying he had ‘no idea where she went.’

He mentioned she had an affinity for the beach, referenced a brother recently out of prison, and claimed she talked about leaving — but only revealed later in the interview that he believed she came back to the house after disappearing.

Court will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Thursday where the prosecution will continue calling witnesses.

