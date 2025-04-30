Virginia Tech announces parking impacts for Metallica concert at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s almost time to start jumping! Excitement is in the air as Hokie Nation gears up for a Metallica concert.

The iconic band is bringing its M72 World Tour to Lane Stadium in just one week, marking its first performance in Virginia in nearly 15 years.

But before Metallica takes the stage, Virginia Tech is making some parking changes you’ll want to keep top of mind.

Starting Wednesday, April 30, the Stadium Lot will be closed through May 9, and Stadium Road will also be closed to all traffic. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Stadium Lot will not allow new parking, and all vehicles must be removed by 7 p.m. to avoid ticketing and towing.

Additionally, on Tuesday, May 6, no new parking will be allowed at the following lots starting at 5 p.m.:

Hahn Hurst Lot

Basketball Extension Lot

Duck Pond Overflow Lot

Smithfield Lot (located off Smithfield Road)

Engel Lot

Food Science Lot

Field House Lot (behind Rector Field House)

And at 6 p.m., you won’t be able to park at the following lots:

Litton–Reaves/Wallace Hall Lots (located off Washington Street and Duck Pond Drive)

Maintenance Lot (located off Southgate Drive)

Rec Field Lot (off Beamer Way)

Health and Safety Lot (located off Beamer Way)

Parking Services Lot

Washington Street

On Concert Day, public parking through ParkMobile will jump to $50 starting at noon.

For more information on parking impacts, click here.