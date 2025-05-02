100 Mile Yard Sale being held along Highway 29

You’ll find sale signs all along Highway 29 this Saturday and Sunday, because the 100 Mile Yard Sale is back!

There are all kinds of things up for grabs, including kids’ toys, knick-knacks, and furniture. The sale stretches from Amherst to Danville and lasts through Sunday. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this beloved event, and vendors are excited to participate.

“We have people coming from every state, pretty much from north to south. There’s everything you could want, good prices. I know mine is a yard sale, price to sell.” Sandra Silby, Campbell County vendor

“There’s a lot of bargains. You just have to be persistent, but you can literally get some high-end stuff at garage sale prices.” Janice Gill, Campbell County vendor

We’re told it helps if you bring a bag to carry your finds, and to make sure to have smaller bills on hand. Prices are often negotiable, so don’t hesitate to ask!