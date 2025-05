APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish a vehicle Friday night.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched for a vehicle fire at 460 EB at True Value. Crews found a car fully involved with occupants safely out of the vehicle.

Crews from Engine 1 worked to extinguish the fire, and Engine 3 and Command 1 controlled traffic. Engine 3’s crew also contained a product leak.