List of child welfare research grants marked for termination in mistaken HHS email

An employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent an email Wednesday that mistakenly included plans to terminate more than 150 research grants related to child and family well-being.

The grants are administered by the Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation and distributed across the country. A spokesperson for HHS said the list contained “outdated and pre-decisional information” but did not deny that some grants could be cut.

Below is a list of the grants that were marked for termination at dozens of universities, nonprofits and other agencies. The total amounts for each grant were not listed.

Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago

Secondary Analyses of Data on the National Incidence of Child Maltreatment, Child Trends Inc.

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, The Regents of the University of Colorado

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Chapin Hall Center for Children at the University of Chicago

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Evident Change

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, University of Vermont and State Agricultural College

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Arizona Board of Regents on behalf of Arizona State University

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, OSLC Developments Inc.

Prevention Services Evaluation Partnership Grants, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of California, Los Angeles

Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of Washington

Behavioral Intervention Scholars, Ohio State University

Behavioral Intervention Scholars, University of Chicago

Behavioral Intervention Scholars, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network - 2020, The Regents of the University of California

Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network - 2020, Duke University

Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network - 2020, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network - 2020, Wayne State University

Family Self-Sufficiency and Stability Research Scholars Network - 2020, Oregon State

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2022, University of Texas Arlington

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Northwestern University

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Texas Christian University

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, Mighty Crow Media

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, The George Washington University

Career Pathways Secondary Data Analysis Grants 2023, MDRC

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, County of Santa Clara

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Colorado Department of Human Services

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Arizona Department of Economic Security

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance

TANF Data Collaborative Equity Analysis Awards, New Jersey Department of Human Services

Child Development Research Fellowship 2019-2024, Society for Research in Child Development Inc.

The National African American Child and Family Research Center, Morehouse School of Medicine

Center for Research on Hispanic Children and Families, Child Trends

Child Development Research Fellowship 2025-2029, Society for Research in Child Development Inc.

TANF Data Analysis, University of Maryland, College Park

Child Care and Early Education Research Connections - 2020, ICF Incorporated, L.L.C.

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Delaware

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, WestEd

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The University of Alabama

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Delaware

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Colorado Seminary

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Massachusetts Boston

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University System of New Hampshire

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The Urban Institute

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Erikson Institute

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The University of Alabama

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Child Trends Inc.

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, SRI International

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Education Development Center Inc.

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, Public Policy Associates Inc.

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships Grants 2022, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Center to Support Research and Evaluation Capacity of CCDF Lead Agencies, The Urban Institute

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Brandeis University

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Boston University

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Regents of the University of Minnesota

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Child Trends Inc.

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, The Urban Institute

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, The University of Chicago

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Public Policy Associates Inc.

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Education Development Center Inc.

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Public Policy Institute of California

Coordinated Evaluations of Child Care and Development Fund Policies and Initiatives: Implementation Grants, Children’s Hospital Corporation

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, New York University

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Board of Regents, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, The Florida International University Board of Trustees

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Ohio State University

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, University of Delaware

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, The Urban Institute

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, The Regents of the University of New Mexico

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, University of Virginia

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Trustees of Boston University

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Oregon State University

Child Care Policy Research Partnerships 2024, Child Trends Inc.

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, Northwestern University

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Child Care Dissertation Grants, University of Delaware

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Board of Regents Nevada System of Higher Education

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The Urban Institute

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Massachusetts

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, American Institutes for Research in the Behavioral Sciences

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Child Trends Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Magnolia Consulting, LLC

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, Ohio State University

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Tennessee

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Missouri System

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Cincinnati

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, National Opinion Research Center

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Washington

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, The Urban Institute

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, SRI International

Secondary Analyses of Child Care and Early Education Data, University of Missouri System

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Georgetown University

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, University of Colorado Denver

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Board of Regents, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Virginia Commonwealth University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, SRI International

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Child Trends

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Oklahoma

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Iowa State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Connecticut

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Southern Methodist University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, University of Arkansas System

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Georgia State University Research Foundation Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Research for Action Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Urban Institute

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, University of Delaware

Head Start University Partnerships: Building the Evidence Base for ECE Workforce Well-Being, Rector & Visitors of the University of Virginia

Secondary Analyses of Head Start and Early Head Start Data, Trustees of Boston University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Arizona Board of Regents, University of Arizona

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, MEF Associates

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of Alabama

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The Ohio State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, SRI International

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Arizona State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Board of Regents, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Chapin Hall Center for Children

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Yale University

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Lehigh University

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, President and Fellows of Harvard College

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Ohio State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, RAND Corporation

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The New York Academy of Medicine

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Delaware

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Colorado Denver

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, SRI International

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Ohio State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Rector and Visitors of the University of Virginia

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of South Carolina

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Georgia

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, The University of Alabama

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, James Bell Associates Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, California State University Long Beach Research Foundation

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Child Trends Inc.

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Michigan State University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, Clarkson University

Secondary Analyses of Head Start Data, University of Wyoming

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, University of Connecticut

Early Care and Education Research Scholars: Head Start Dissertation Grants, Iowa State University of Science and Technology