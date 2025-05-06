How and why local Roanoke restaurants celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The common misconception regarding Cinco De Mayo is that it is Mexican Independence Day.

That day, while significant, is celebrated on September 16th.

Cinco De Mayo is the celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over the French Army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

“It is the victory of a small Mexican army - probably around 4,000 people - against the French Army, you’re talking about six or seven thousand soldiers,” Banuelos-Montz said.

A military victory against a foreign power is something that Americans are familiar with, which could explain the confusion between the two holidays.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“They tend to confuse the two dates because they can see Cinco de Mayo as a form of independence of driving out a foreign power,” Banuelos-Montez said.

So, how is Cinco De Mayo celebrated?

In Mexico, it’s much more low-key, with events such as battle recreations highlighting the holiday.

Ironically, it is celebrated more in the United States, and it’s celebrated with good Mexican food.

Jamie Sifuentes Reyna is the owner of Taco Riendo and serves up all the popular hits that leave his customers hungry for more.

“Today, we’re going to have the burritos and the tacos, the quesadillas are very popular,” Reyna said. “Everyone likes them and we will be happy to help them.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa Arevalos is a manager with Birrireria La Vaca, a local food truck who are working on their first brick and mortar restaurant. Her mother recently got an early start to Cinco De Mayo with a special addition to their menu.

“My mom likes to create different things on the menu, so the other day she made a strawberry horchata for a celebration,” Arevalos said.

For Mexican-Americans, the food served up on Cinco De Mayo is a way to bring a taste of home across the border.