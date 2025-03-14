Skip to main content
WATCH: Roanoke Mexican food truck to open brick-and-mortar location

Greg Moore , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – Authentic Mexican cooking is coming to Roanoke. Food truck “Birrireria La Vaca” is opening their first brick and mortar in old southwest.

Sany Sifuentes, the owner, has been running Birrireria La Vaca for four years and added the food truck two years ago. They have steadily gained fans across the region, and when the opportunity opened up to have a storefront, they took it.

“I think this is a good area; the community is really united here, everyone supports each other and we really appreciate all the support we’ve gotten here,” Vanesa Arevalos, owner and manager, said.

They plan to serve authentic dishes from Jalisco, the state in Mexico where Sifuentes is from. They will have foods like birria, tacos, fresh guacamole and more.

Arevalos says they are hoping to have the restaurant open by May or June.

