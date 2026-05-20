Five people displaced after Roanoke house fire Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire Department announced that five people were displaced following a house fire Tuesday night.

According to officials, at 9:03 p.m., units were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Staunton Ave. NW. Crews on Engine 3 C-Shift were the first to arrive and reported flames showing from the rear corner of the structure.

The call was upgraded to a working fire, and teams went to work searching the residence to ensure everyone was evacuated and extinguishing the flames.

Officials says the fire was marked under control at 9:23 p.m. and one person was evaluated on scene.

Roanoke Fire and EMS says that five people have been displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.