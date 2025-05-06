Suspect in two Lynchburg shooting deaths faces new, upgraded charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The suspect accused of shooting and killing two people now faces upgraded and new charges.

As we previously reported, Nathaniel Pridemore was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 19-year-old Cash Gaudio, who was shot in his driveway on Sept. 30, 2024. Initially charged with second-degree murder, Pridemore now faces an aggravated murder charge. He has also been charged with shooting in the commission of or attempting a felony in connection with Gaudio’s death.

In relation to the shooting death of 36-year-old Christina Hamilton of Lynchburg, Pridemore faces the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony

Discharging firearms or missiles within or at a building or dwelling

Shooting in the commission or attempted commission of a felony

Pridemore remains in custody without bond, pending trial.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. For P3 Terms and Privacy Policy, visit the website.