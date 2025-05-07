2 arrested, one sought in Campbell County break-in

Two people have been arrested, and another is still being sought in connection with a break-in at a storage facility in Campbell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Two people have been arrested, and another is still being sought in connection with a break-in at a storage facility in Campbell County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred on April 29 and involved a man and two women who were driving a small black four-door sedan, authorities said. Deputies have arrested Derek Brandon Smith and Lillian Hall Collins, but the sheriff’s office is seeking public assistance in locating the other woman believed to be involved. Deputies stated that she has a thin build and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark-colored pants.

Recommended Videos

During the search of Smith’s residence in Lynchburg, authorities recovered several motorcycles and enclosed trailers that had the VIN numbers removed. The search also led to the recovery of two heat pumps that were stolen from the Rainbow Forest area in Campbell County.