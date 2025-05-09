Sub Station II returning to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After closing down following the owner’s retirement in 2023, Sub Station II is returning to Blacksburg in fall 2025!

In a release, Sub Station II stated they would be corporately owned at first, and they aim to honor the previous owner, Hamid LaPuasa’s legacy. The location will reopen at 220 Gilbert Street within the Gilbert Place at North End development.

Recommended Videos

“We’re thrilled to bring Sub Station II back to Blacksburg, a community we’ve been a part of for so many years and to continue the tradition that Hamid began. Who knows, maybe he’ll want a part-time job in retirement?” Sandi Corbett, President of Sub Station II

This will be the 38th Sub Station II location in the chain.