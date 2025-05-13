Skip to main content
Local Colors Festival returning to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Colors Festival is returning to Roanoke on Saturday, May 17.

The festival features performances, artisan booths, activities for kids, and worldwide cuisine. The festival is meant to celebrate diversity in the Roanoke Valley.

“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and each year, the number of countries that are represented in our festival has grown and it is representative of people who are here.”

Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors

You can find the festival at Elmwood Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, as well as the schedule for stage performances, click here.

