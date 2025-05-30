Experience heritage through food at Roanoke’s Lebanese Festival

Roanoke, Va. – Get ready for the freshly prepared foods of the 24th Annual Lebanese Festival as it returns to St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church in Roanoke Friday, offering visitors a taste of Lebanese culture and tradition.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. There are events for the whole family -- like cotton candy and a bouncy house for kids.

The Lebanese Festival also features folk dancers.

However, the main attraction is the food.

“That’s part of the Lebanese heritage. Someone invites you to their house or you go to visit someone, first thing they do in the Lebanese household is try to feed you and they won’t take ‘no’ for an answer. It just shows up in front of you. That’s sharing our culture, it just makes you feel warm inside,” said Finance Chair, Sam Silek at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church.

You can expect homemade falafel wraps and savory kabobs.

Volunteers were busy earlier in the week preparing specialties including spinach and feta wraps, meat pies, and traditional desserts.

For some volunteers, the festival represents a deeply personal connection to their heritage.

“Our history of growing up Lebanese and all the foods that we ate growing up. It’s kind of fun to make them and share them with the others now,” said Terri Ferris.

About 6,000 to 9,000 people come out every year from across the region, including Pulaski and Staunton.

Proceeds from the festival are used to run the church, but they also donate the funds to groups, including Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The Lebanese Festival runs through Sunday at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, located at 4730 Cove Road NW, Roanoke.

Friday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday you can come out from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.