Roanoke Public Libraries hosts Summer 2025 Feed & Read

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Public Libraries released their schedules and availability for their Summer 2025 Feed & Read Program. The program is designed to help feed those under the age of 18.

Libraries in the city have different schedules for the program. They are as follows:

Belmont Branch Library

Monday - Friday Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Gainsboro Branch Library

Monday - Friday Snack: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Snack: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Main Library

Monday - Friday Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lunch: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday Breakfast: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Melrose Branch Library

Monday - Friday Snack: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Snack: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Raleigh Court Branch Library

Monday - Friday Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Snack: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Snack: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.



Williamson Road Branch Library

Monday - Friday Snack: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Lunch: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Snack: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.



The program will take place from June 6 to August 18. For more information, call 540-853-5842.