Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pickup truck that was reported stolen on Saturday morning.

BCSO said the truck is a blue 2010 Chevrolet 2500 with a VA tag UB87-226. There is also a ladder rack and extra chrome steps. The truck was last seen in Roanoke County early in the morning of June 7.

If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle, please contact Dispatch 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here.