Sharswood Manor Estate to hold 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration

The free, family-friendly event will celebrate the rich history of Juneteenth with a variety of activities

GRETNA, Va. – The Sharswood Manor Estate will hold its 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This event aims to honor the rich history of Juneteenth with a variety of activities, including food, family fun and live cultural entertainment.

This free, family-friendly community event will take place on private property. Attendees are reminded that alcohol, smoking, and weapons will not be permitted.

For more information about the event, click here.

