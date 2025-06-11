Roanoke City Public Schools updates cell phone policy for 2025-2026 school year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools announced Wednesday that it would be updating it’s cell phone policy guidelines for high school students.

RCPS issued the following statement on Social media Wednesday:

RCPS has updated its guidelines for high school students’ cell phones and wearable electronic devices. Starting next week with our summer programs and continuing into the 2025-2026 school year, all students in grades PK–12 will be expected to keep devices off and away for the entire school day. Learn more: www.rcps.info/cellphones.

Last year, elementary and middle schools did a great job following these expectations. Now, the guidelines will expand to include all grades.

This change is meant to help students stay focused, reduce distractions, and create a more positive learning environment. This is also in line with Virginia law, which requires school divisions to restrict student cell phone and smart device use.

Roanoke City Public Schools