BOCO Wild Returns: New adventures await at Buchanan Town Park

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – You can skateboard, fish, and even ride mountain bikes during BOCO Wild on Saturday, June 14.

Botetourt County’s signature outdoor recreation event expects to draw 1,000 visitors to Buchanan Town Park.

This is the third year for the event known as BOCO Wild. The outdoor family fun day was previously known as Buchanan Fishing Carnival.

BOCO Wild introduces families to recreational opportunities throughout the region.

“To see a child sit in a kayak and nervous and afraid and not know how to do it and then three minutes later to see them paddling circles around the volunteers and all, is just amazing to see progress a child can make so quickly and it teaches them that they are capable of more than they think they can do,” said Director Victor Morales with Botetourt County Parks and Recreation.

This year’s event introduces skateboarding and mountain biking for the first time, complementing traditional favorites such as rock climbing, archery, and kayaking.

Twin River Outfitters will provide kayaking instruction at the event.

“It’s a great chance to introduce people that maybe live in the region that don’t know all the things we have to offer. So, we try to take the chance to talk about [that] while they are out paddling with the family,” said Twin River Outfitters Owner and Manager John Mays.

There are also other fun activities for kids. They can fish, and any fish that they catch, they can keep. There will be animals there, face painting, rock climbing, and archery.

BOCO Wild will also feature food trucks.

While BOCO Wild traditionally draws residents from Buchanan, the event has expanded its reach to attract visitors from Fincastle and Roanoke.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, June 14, at Buchanan Town Park.