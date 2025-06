Trash collection is one day early for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes the week of June 16. Roanoke County Administrative Offices will be closed Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Monday, June 16; Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday, June 17, and Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 18.

Place your containers on the street on the listed day and leave until emptied.