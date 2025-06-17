Changes proposed for K-2 report cards in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Public School Board will discuss grading policies for K-2 students at today’s school board meeting.

According to the agenda, staff will withdraw their request to change the name from Report Card to Progress Report. Staff is also recommending a change to how report cards are written, specifically requesting to add letter grade designations so that the second-grade report card shows:

Proficient (A/B)

Approaching Proficiency (C/D)

Not Yet Proficient (F)

In theory, the compromise would give parents an idea of how their child or children will perform in a third-grade system, which is already graded A-F.

The agenda also states that even for those in K-2, percentages and raw results will still be shown on all assessments.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. today at the RCPS Administration Building.