ROANOKE, Va. – The Ronaoke Pinball Museum announced on Wednesday that its 10th Anniversary is on Thursday.

The Museum thanked Pinballers of Roanoke and beyond for helping the establishment reach 10 years of service. The Museum is set to celebrate by opening the doors all day Thursday for only $10.

The Museum said in part in a social media post Wednesday, "Come celebrate (and grab a limited edition souvenir pin) as we kick off RPM 2.0 - The Next Adventure!"