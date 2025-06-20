Roanoke County’s Hello Summer Festival kicking off the summer season

Get ready for some summer fun at Roanoke County’s ‘Hello Summer Festival!’

On Friday, June 20, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will kick off the sunniest season with live music, food and drinks, activities for the whole family, and the region’s first drone show. It will be held at Green Hill Park.

Admission is free, and the festival will feature the following:

Family activities from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Laser tag Kid zone with inflatables Face painting Corn Hole

Live music from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Jared Stout Band is set to take the stage

Airloom Drone Show from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Make sure to arrive early to secure a parking spot.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including a cashless bar. Please note that no outside alcohol will be permitted.

And if you’re headed out to Smith Mountain Lake this weekend, the three-day Hook, Lines & Singers Festival will be rocking the waterfront, featuring TY Herndon and 19 other artists from Nashville to Austin.