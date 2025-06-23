Staying cool: Essential safety tips for outdoor workers in high temperatures

When temperatures start feeling like they are in triple digits, it’s more than just uncomfortable; it can be dangerous, especially for people who work outside.

At Varsity Landscaping, staying ahead of the heat starts long before the shovels hit the ground.

Michael Anderson, president of Varsity Landscaping, said, “We have water hydration stations on all the trucks, all the trailers. The guys have the dry-fit style shirts so they can stay cool.”

Crews like this one work through scorching conditions by staying prepared and knowing their limits.

“Prep is probably the most important step. You have to make sure you are ready to do the work and you’re ready to be out in the climate all day,” Erick Mason, supervisor at Varsity Landscaping said.

Mason added, “I usually set timers on my phone. I give the guys about 45 minutes to work, and I ask everyone frequently if they’re okay, if they need water, especially when someone’s in the back of the truck shoveling mulch. That’s the hardest job we got in the summertime, so I make sure it alternates. All the guys on the crew help out, and it makes a big difference.”

They keep ice water flowing, take shade breaks, and dress smart.

“The guys that wear sunscreen like me are in short sleeves and shorts. We wear hats like these to keep the sun off our neck and our face, and we keep water coolers full of ice all day,” Mason added.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Health experts say that’s exactly the right approach because heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious health risks.

Ottilia Lewis, trauma outreach coordinator with Carilion Clinic, emphasized, “You want to make sure you’re prioritizing your health and your safety. You’re not able to complete your work or take care of others if you’re neglecting yourself. So, you want to make sure you are prioritizing staying hydrated and taking appropriate breaks out of the sun in air conditioning if at all possible.”

With temperatures expected to stay high through the week, staying cool and staying smart could make all the difference.

Tips:

💧 Stay Hydrated – Don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Drink water often.

🏠 Stay Cool – Use AC, or visit libraries, rec centers, or cooling stations.

⛱️ Limit Activity – Plan outdoor time early or late in the day. Take breaks in the shade.

👕 Dress Smart – Light, loose clothing + sunscreen & hats.

🚗 NEVER leave kids or pets in cars. Temps rise fast.

🧓 Check on others – Especially elderly, kids, and outdoor workers.

Know the risks: Heat-related Illnesses | Heat | CDC