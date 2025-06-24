RAM House provides first look at new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM) House plans to open its new Jain Care Center in 10 months, marking a significant expansion of services for those in need.

“This isn’t just about a building, this is about what the future RAM House is going to do to take people off the streets,” said RAM House Executive Director Melissa Woodson.

The two-story facility will feature dedicated spaces for mental health counseling, a kitchen, clothing closet, and shower facilities. “We have constructed it such that it makes more sense to get clinical and medical care,” Woodson said.

Woodson says privacy will be one of the key features, allowing guests to meet with mental health professionals away from everyone else.

Shower facilities rank among the most anticipated amenities in the new center. “That’s very important to me because when people come in and they’re not well, the first thing they need in the morning is a shower,” Woodson said.

The new building will also feature a new and improved HVAC system, expanding the non-profit’s ability to serve as a cooling center in the summer.

The new building addresses crucial accessibility needs that the current facility lacks. “Currently, we’re not accessible for wheelchairs. We’ve got a ramp out back that they have to use to get into the house, or we have to carry them up the front steps,” explained Marketing Director Tony Clark.

As part of their expansion and rebranding initiative, RAM House launched a $4 million Capital campaign, with $2.4 million raised so far. “I think as Roanokers begin to understand what we’re trying to do to help the city, people will step up and help us,” Woodson said.

Those looking to donate to the campaign can do so at this link.