Heatwave Hazard: How High Temperatures Can Damage Your Medications

VINTON, VA – We all know extreme heat can be dangerous, but it can be especially risky when it comes to your medications.

You should never leave your medications in a hot car.

To explain why, 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman shows what happens when you leave liquid gel tablets in a car.

After about half an hour, the tablets were melted, deformed, and squishy.

But pharmacists say physical damage isn’t the only problem.

Even if your medication looks fine, heat can quietly break down its chemical structure, making it less effective, or in some cases, even dangerous.

“Is it degrading into something that could harm me?” said Dr. Kayla Lucas.

Dr. Lucas is the co-owner of DownHome Pharmacy in Vinton.

She says the problem isn’t just the heat — it’s the humidity.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Most people probably aren’t running a dehumidifier. We have three running in the store right now,” she said.

Some medications are even packaged with moisture-absorbing packets to protect them — a sign of just how sensitive they can be to humidity.

“I like to tell patients to keep their meds in there,” she said.

But it’s not just about where you store your medicine — it’s also about what you’re taking.

“Antidepressants, and actually some blood pressure medications,” she said.

Some medications can make your body more vulnerable to heat.

“They can decrease how much you sweat, which makes you more susceptible to heat. They can also cause electrolyte imbalances, so if you get dehydrated, that can be a bigger issue,” she explained.

Lucas recommends talking with your pharmacist if you’re unsure whether your meds could put you at greater risk — and keeping prescriptions stored in a cool, dry place year-round.

Because in a heat wave like this, your medication should be helping you, not hurting you.