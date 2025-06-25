LPD addresses viral video of officers stopping woman in vehicle reported stolen in error

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has addressed a viral video circulating on social media, which shows officers pulling over a woman driving a vehicle, with three children inside, that was reported as stolen in error.
Authorities confirmed that the individual involved was a Lynchburg woman whose vehicle’s license plate, displayed in the rear window, was checked through the police department’s system. The national database indicated that the vehicle was reported stolen, linking Virginia plates to a theft case out of Texas.
During the traffic stop, officers noticed three children inside the vehicle.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of the children became the top priority, and officers took swift steps to confirm they were unharmed,” the police department stated.
After further investigation, officers determined that the vehicle was not stolen, and the driver was promptly released. To maintain transparency, officers showed the driver the information as it appeared in their system via the in-car computer to help her understand the reason for the stop.
The police department later identified that the information originated from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles database and is working with the DMV to expedite corrections to prevent similar situations in the future.
We sincerely regret that this error occurred. Although the inaccurate information was beyond LPD’s control, we fully recognize the stress and impact this situation had on the individual and her family.
The Lynchburg Police Department remains firmly committed to protecting our community and proactively recovering stolen vehicles. Since January 1, 2025, there have been 71 reported stolen vehicles in Lynchburg, with LPD successfully recovering 38 to date.
Above all, we are dedicated to serving every member of our community with dignity, fairness, and respect. We deeply appreciate the community’s trust and understanding as we continue to improve and uphold the highest standards of policing.Lynchburg Police Department