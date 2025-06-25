Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport unveils first new branding in 30 years

ROANOKE, Va. – Big changes are coming to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the airport is revamping its logo and simplifying its brand name.

The new brand name will be the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport. Airport officials stated that this change will streamline branding and enhance marketing effectiveness.

The new logo will keep the “R” front and center, but there will be subtle updates, such as an ascending airplane and a blend of mountain blue and sky tones.

“This new look is a fresh symbol for a time of forward momentum at the airport and across the region,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “It represents where we’re headed as we continue to advocate for new air service and expanded capacity. Our goal is to improve the passenger experience and be positioned to support new airline service driven by our region’s economic growth.”

The branding launched on the airport’s website, which aims to improve the user experience. It features easy-to-navigate resources, a redesigned layout and a flight reservation tool that allows passengers to book their travel out of ROA.

The branding change will be gradually implemented across other assets as they are replaced or updated. “We are taking a thoughtful and fiscally responsible approach to updating our signage and materials,” said Stewart. “That said, visitors will begin to see the refreshed look immediately on our new website, social media, and digital platforms.”

To learn more about the new branding, visit the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport website at https://flyroa.com.