VDH investigating potential measles exposure at Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia

LOUDOUN CO., Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that officials were investigating a possible measles exposure at Dulles Airport in Northern Virginia on Thursday, June 19.

The VDH said that the confirmed case is an international traveler visiting North Carolina, and officials are coordinating an effort to identify those who might have been exposed, and contacting those who may have been exposed passengers on specific flights.

Recommended Videos

Listed below is the date, time, and location of the potential exposure site in Virginia:

Dulles International Airport (IAD) on Thursday, June 19: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB), and in the baggage claim area between 7:45 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Departures area of Main Terminal, East Security Checkpoint, on transportation to Concourse C and inside Concourse C between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.



To date in 2025, Virginia has three reported cases of measles. For the latest information on measles cases and exposures in Virginia, visit the VDH Measles website. More information can also be found here.