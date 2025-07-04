Boys & Girls Clubs Four on the 4th race happening today in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – The 14th annual Four on the 4th race, presented by Vinton Moose Lodge #1121, takes place today in the Town of Vinton.

The four-mile run starts at 8 a.m. at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Avenue, and finishes at the same location. The course features a downhill start and scenic views of downtown Vinton, including the Vinton Farmer’s Market, Vineyard Station and a Boys & Girls Club site at Vinton Baptist Church.

A Kids Fun Run will follow at 9 a.m. Registration remains open until 7:30 a.m. for those who want to join. Participants of all ages are welcome. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Vinton/Fouronthe4th.

Proceeds from the race benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, which offers summer camps, academic support, mentoring and meals to youth ages 5 to 18 across nine locations in the region.

Rebekah Meadows, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, said, “It’s heartwarming to see our community come together on America’s birthday to race in support of local youth.”

The event typically draws more than 500 runners and raises over $30,000 annually to support programs for underserved youth in the Roanoke area.