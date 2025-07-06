Man injured following early-morning shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was injured following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Madison Street around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday. After investigation, officers found that a rideshare driver was attempting to pick up a man, when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the rider. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the rider received non-life-threatening injuries, and was soon treated and released from Lynchburg General Hospital.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and say there is no perceived ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Williams at (434) 455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.