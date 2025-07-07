Flood Safety in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Flash flooding can happen anywhere and at any time, posing serious risks to pets, property, and people.

“It can happen in a flash, it can happen almost instantaneously,” said Parker Beasley, 10 News meteorologist.

Beasley stresses the importance of reacting fast to flood warnings and knowing what they mean.

A flood watch means we are anticipating the potential for heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding. A flood warning would then lead to those conditions; flooding is imminent or happening," Beasley said.

Roanoke’s location in a valley means rainwater naturally flows to low-lying areas, increasing flood risk.

“It doesn’t help that we’re in a valley and all the rain goes to the lowest level,” Beasley explained.

But the mountains can also help prevent floods. When wind banks up a mountain, the air cools, condenses, and turns into precipitation. While this effect can lead to severe rain for those on one side of it, it can also protect those on the opposite side of the mountain.

The area has a history of flooding, including Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Helene, and the Flood of ’85, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.

One of the most common flood emergencies involves drivers trapped in their vehicles.

“It doesn’t take much water to move a vehicle or stall it out,” said Trevor Shannon, battalion chief of emergency management and operations.

He warns drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roads.

You should also be aware that if you find yourself trapped in floodwaters. Watch for downed power lines or debris.

Shannon said flood-prone areas are often near smaller creeks and streams, not just the Roanoke River.

“We have to be more cautious around those creeks and streams. Moreso than the Roanoke River because of all the mitigation work that’s been done on the Roanoke River,” he said.

To protect yourself, stay alert by downloading the 10 News Weather app for the latest flood warnings and updates.