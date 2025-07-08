Vehicle stolen out of Campbell County, law enforcement seeking information

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Local law enforcement is seeking information after a vehicle was stolen in Campbell County on Tuesday morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said a 2016 silver Ford Explorer was taken from the Rainbow Forest area in Timberlake early Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office has asked residents and visitors located near Yellowstone Drive, Indian Ridge Drive, and Irma Drive neighborhoods to review any security footage or surveillance footage that may have captured the theft or the suspect(s) overnight.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or submit a tip online here.