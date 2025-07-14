Adult day support center opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new adult support center in Lynchburg is striking a harmonious chord with the community it serves, offering more than just standard support services for adults with disabilities.

The Village at Midtown, emphasizes building meaningful connections through innovative programming and social activities.

“It gives adults with disabilities somewhere to go and meet each other, socialize and eat lunch together,” says Alesia Waller, founder and CEO of The Village at Midtown.

The facility plans on regularly hosting live entertainment, including bands and piano performances.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Among the regular performers is Timotheus Lawing, a skilled pianist who developed his musical talents through years of practice. For Lawing, the center represents a new opportunity to build connections in his community.

“It’s going to develop a sense of camaraderie. We want to grow as a family,” Lawing explains, highlighting the center’s potential to foster deep community connections.

The center focuses on addressing what Lawing describes as “empty spaces in people’s lives” through engaging activities and skill development. Lawing said he was already feeling that sense of family at the event today.

“I thought I was going to be here for just a few minutes because I came to do some piano work,” he shares. “But I’ve been here since 11 o’clock, still here and don’t have any desire to go away.”

Waller says some of the activities provided at the center include arts and crafts, cooking, reading and movies. She plans on also taking patrons on outings to places like mini golf.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8-2 p.m. and welcomes those 18 and older.