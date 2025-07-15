VDH gives many local colleges low grade on tobacco policies

The Virginia Department of Health updated its Higher Education Tobacco Policy Dashboard this week, giving many colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia a low grade.

The grades are based on the school’s polices on tobacco use on their campuses. According to their website, the criteria used for this grade include whether the school has a designated smoking area and who/where the policy applies to.

Receiving a C grade on the dashboard are Radford University, Roanoke College, and Hollins University. Schools receiving a D grade are Virginia Tech, Ferrum College, and Emory & Henry College.

The only school receiving an F was Averett University. Liberty University received the best grade out of all local schools with a B grade.

Coming up on 10 News tonight, reporter Ethan Ellis will have more on what the grades mean and how some of these schools are reacting.