Local News

Verizon stores to give away free backpacks to students in Southwest Virginia

Previous Verizon backpack giveaways. (Copyright 2025 by Verizon - All rights reserved.)

Verizon stores around the region will be giving out backpacks to students in need on Sunday, July 27.

This is Round Room, LLC’s 13th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and they are set to give away $3 million in backpacks to those in need. The following locations will host backpack giveaways starting at 1 p.m. on July 27:

  • 2017 Colonial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
  • 3440 Orange Ave NE Unit A, Roanoke, VA
  • 400 Old Franklin Tpke Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA
  • 1969 Electric Rd, Salem, VA
  • 24 Kingston Dr, Daleville, VA
  • 145 Holt Garrison Pkwy Ste 210, Danville, VA
  • 1287 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA
  • 65 Westlake Rd Ste 110, Hardy, VA
  • 294 Commonwealth Blvd W, Martinsville, VA
  • 2440 Raphine Rd, Raphine, VA

Verizon said that the lines are expected to form before the event begins, so it is recommended you arrive early.

