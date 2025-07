Drivers are asked to avoid Walnut Avenue and Jefferson Street due to a vehicle crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid Walnut Avenue and Jefferson Street in Roanoke as crews respond to a three-vehicle crash.

Authorities said the intersection is currently closed at this time. The Roanoke Police Department has advised using Albemarle Ave as an alternative route as first responders work the scene.

Roanoke Police told 10 News that two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay with WSLS 10 for the latest traffic updates.