Verizon retailer Round Room to give away $3 million in free backpacks in Virginia

Simultaneously during one afternoon, families across the U.S. will line up at their local Verizon store to receive a free backpack. Many locations will have fun activities such as dunk tanks, obstacle courses, product and service giveaways from other local businesses and more. Photo courtesy of Fishman Public Relations, All Rights Reserved.

Verizon authorized retailer Round Room, LLC is hosting its 13th annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” on Sunday, July 27, offering $3 million worth of free backpacks across multiple locations in Virginia.

The event aims to help families facing financial challenges amid inflation and economic tariffs, which have led many parents to cut back on back-to-school spending, according to a recent report. Hundreds of families are expected to line up to receive backpacks filled with school supplies and enjoy family-friendly activities.

The giveaway begins at 1 p.m., though organizers anticipate lines forming before the start time. Participating store locations include:

2017 Colonial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA

3440 Orange Ave NE Unit A, Roanoke, VA

400 Old Franklin Tpke Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA

1969 Electric Rd, Salem, VA

24 Kingston Dr, Daleville, VA

145 Holt Garrison Pkwy Ste 210, Danville, VA

1287 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA

65 Westlake Rd Ste 110, Hardy, VA

294 Commonwealth Blvd W, Martinsville, VA

2440 Raphine Rd, Raphine, VA

Round Room hopes the giveaway will ease some of the financial burden on families as children prepare to return to school this fall.